Police urge safety after crash, tickets

Photo: Getty Images

Last Thursday Cromwell Police attended a crash in the Kawarau Gorge which closed both lanes of the road for a short time.

Police said the driver who had travelled from Queenstown lost control in the wet conditions, after spinning 720°, the car collided with another vehicle headed to Queenstown.

Both victims were able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries, but both vehicles were extensively damaged.

The offending driver was issued a summons to appear in court for careless driving causing injury.

A police spokesperson said the incident was a serious reminder to all drivers to ensure they were driving to the conditions.

"Winter is here and the roads are going to get more challenging at times.

"The speed limit is only a guide and not a target," they said.

Police in the Otago Lakes area have been conducting frequent breath-testing operations to catch impaired drivers.

The police spokesperson said while most motorists were well behaved, drivers were still being caught driving while impaired.

Several drivers had either been processed for drunk driving in the past week and summonsed to court, or issued with infringement notices.

"While most drivers are doing the right thing, we are still disappointed that we’re continuing to see people putting themselves and other road users at risk."

Police asked motorists to plan ahead if they were going to be drinking and ensure they had safe way to get home, whether it be a sober driver or a pick-up.

"Anyone heading out on the road should be prepared to be stopped and breath-tested anytime, anywhere," the spokesperson said.

Over King’s Birthday weekend, police were out on the road insuring the safety of road users.

Although most road users were well behaved, several infringement were issued for speed and other offences.

A number of motorists were stopped travelling at high speeds in the Maniototo — one motorcyclist was stopped after travelling at 146kmh.

The motorcyclist’s licence was suspended, and they were issued a court summons for dangerous speed, the police spokesperson said.