Showcasing NZ designers in central

Yoyo co-owner Todd Hayvice said the store in Holloway St, Clyde has been well received in the month it has been open. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

It has been a month since a showroom designed to showcase and support New Zealand creators opened with a warm welcome by the people of Clyde, Yoyo co-owner Todd Hayvice said.

"I think everyone in Clyde turned up the first weekend," he said.

Mr Hayvice founded Yoyo in Wellington with his wife Fiona in 2011, wanting to create a link between New Zealand furniture designers and people who would appreciate them.

They had always wanted to set up a Yoyo showroom in Central Otago, and the couple has looked to open in Wanaka.

Last Christmas while visiting family in Central Otago, they had spent a lot of time in Clyde and had noticed lots of people from Otago visited the town, he said.

"People from Wanaka, Queenstown, wherever ... they go there for lunch or to have a wander."

My Hayvice said there were quality retailers and businesses in the town as well as a lot of the clientele that Yoyo would target.

"So Clyde sort of came up on our radar."

Once they returned to Wellington, a suitable property became available to lease in Clyde.

"So Fi and I went, wow, this is definitely a sign.

"So we jumped at it."

Opening in Clyde meant that it was easier for Yoyo to showcase South Island designers, something that was made difficult in the Wellington showroom because of high Cook Strait shipping costs, he said.

"As soon as that site became on our radar, I instantly thought about the manufacturers who are based specifically in the South Island and, more specifically, in Otago."

A month after opening things were looking up and they hoped to get the word out about the showroom to the rest of Otago as well as Canterbury and Southland.

Mr Hayvice also hoped Yoyo kept doing what it did best, highlighting New Zealand design, and showcasing it in Central Otago, he said.