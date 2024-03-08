Starting with a stretch

PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Emmilee Fendall, of Central Yoga CoLab, leads an outdoor yoga class in Cromwell on Saturday morning.

The free class was part of Central Otago’s celebration of Parks Week, recognising the vital role parks play in creating liveable cities and thriving communities.

Sport Central PE and play adviser Luke Juergensen said he had worked with Central Otago District Council parks and reserves department staff to come up with ideas to promote Parks Week.

Saturday was the perfect day for being in the park with sunshine, clear skies and no wind.

There would be another free class in Alexandra this Sunday at 10am in Pioneer Park near the Glad McArthur rose garden, hosted by Angela Connell of Flow Space Yoga, in Alexandra, Mr Juergensen said.

At Ophir, also on Sunday, there would be a Sport Otago play activation at the Ophir Recreation Reserve from 10.30 to 12.30pm.

After that the Sport Otago play activation would move to Roxburgh on the green next to the Ida McDonald Roxburgh swimming pool from 2pm to 4pm.

That would also be the last day of swimming for the season at the pool.