Supersprint championship goes full throttle

Relaxing after walking the race track at Highlands International Motorsport Park race track yesterday morning were (from left) Alvin, Camrin (17), Mathew and Victoria Stephens, of Milton. The family took 50 minutes to walk the 4km track. Race driver Liam Lawson holds the lap record of 1min 28.910sec. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

It was a heady combination of high speed racing, sunshine and glorious scenery at Highlands International Motorsport Park, at Cromwell, for the first round of the Supersprint Motorsport New Zealand championship at the weekend.

From practice day on Friday until the last race yesterday afternoon people poured into the park.

One of the more unusual events over the weekend was the walk or cycle on the race track yesterday morning.

From 8am the public was invited to spend up to an hour walking or riding around the track.

Staying in Cromwell for the weekend’s racing were Alvin, Victoria, Mathew and Camrin Stephens, of Milton.

The family were thrilled to be able to get on to the track.

"It’s good to see what the drivers see," Mr Stephens said.

Mathew said he now understood why drivers braked so hard on some corners as they were a lot sharper than they looked.

It took the family about 50 minutes to walk the 4.1km track. The lap record of 1min 28.910sec is held by New Zealand driver Liam Lawson, who was at Highlands over the weekend.

Three generations of the Gosling family from the United Kingdom and Wanaka settled in to enjoy the sun and racing.

There was something for everyone to do at Highlands, Debbie Roy said.

Her husband Ian Gosling and his dad Steve, who was visiting from the United Kingdom, were keen fans.

Daughter Charlotte (6) and son Nico (20 months) would enjoy the bouncy castle, she said.

Groundsman Mitch Spillane said he and his team worked hard to keep the grounds in their pristine condition.

The grass was drying off a little as they could not water while there were crowds coming in.

There was always something new happening at the park and they were always looking at ways of improving it, Mr Spillane said.