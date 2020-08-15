Saturday, 15 August 2020

Tech touted as fog solution

    By Mark Price
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    IMAGE: MAT PATCHETT
    IMAGE: MAT PATCHETT
    If the question is "how will aircraft land at Tarras Airport in the fog?", then the answer seems to be Honeywell SmartPath.

    A number of people have raised the fog issue during discussions about Christchurch International Airport Ltd’s plans to establish an international airport on its land at Tarras.

    Christchurch Airport spokeswoman Yvonne Densem said this week the company was in the early stages of investigating the "aeronautical performance" of the site, including factors such as fog.

    Ms Densem said fog was a factor at many New Zealand airports but with new technology it was unlikely to be insurmountable.

    "GPS guided systems and airport lighting are two of the technologies that can be built into a new runway."

    She provided links to a "ground-based augmentation system" marketed in Australia as Honeywell SmartPath.

    The system uses GPS signals to provide aircraft with "very precise" positioning guidance during the final stages of an approach.

    It can accommodate approach flight paths for up to 26 aircraft simultaneously within a 42km radius, and is in use at airports in the United States and Europe.

    mark.price@odt.co.nz

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter