Theft of motorcycles blights occasion

Motocross riders Jack Nicolaou (left) and Cooper Kennedy compete in the 12-16 years and 14-16 years 250cc category at the King of Central MX, near Cromwell, on Sunday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Police are appealing for information after the theft of two motorcycles from King of Central MX competitors on Saturday night.

The motorcycles, belonging to two Canterbury youngsters, were stored in a covered-in, locked trailer at the Cromwell Motocross Track off Bannockburn Rd ahead of the annual motocross event on Sunday,

The thieves cut through fencing at the track, before breaking in to the trailer.

The theft was a bad start to an otherwise successful event, organiser and Central Otago Motorcycle Club secretary Shelley Cornish said.

"It certainly put a dampener on the event for the two wee minis that didn’t get to ride," she said.

"[Otherwise] the day went amazing, awesome — great weather, great numbers, great people."

About 170 riders got down and dirty on the track, testing their skills — and spectators’ nerves — with sweeping corners, high-speed jumps and mud flying.

Rain earlier in the week had been drained, making the track "awesome" for riders, Cornish said.

"We were so lucky and even luckier to get some sunshine, considering what we’d had that week."

Despite what appeared to be some big crash landings, there were no "major events" and no ambulances were required, she said.

In the senior open class, arguably the most competitive of the event’s 13 classes, Otautau rider Jack Treloar took home the crown.

— Police 105, file No 230521/4440, or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111

