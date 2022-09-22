Thursday, 22 September 2022

Three avoid serious injury after car rolls near Oturehua

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Three people were lucky to escape serious injury when their car rolled near Oturehua this morning.

    A police spokesman said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Agnew Rd, Ida Valley about 5.30am.

    A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances attended and took two people with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries to Dunstan Hospital in Clyde.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances attended and assisted with traffic management and first aid.

    While the car had rolled, no passengers had to be extricated, the spokesman said.

    The road was blocked for a time while emergency services attended but has since been cleared.

     

