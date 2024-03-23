Two charitable causes benefit from golf day

Pleased with fundraising efforts at the Cromwell Charity Golf Day are (from left) Central Otago Health Services patient transfer officer Vicky Topping, Cure Kids South Island engagement lead Will Hall and Bayleys real estate agent Doug MacGillivray. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Two great causes were bolstered by community support in Cromwell last Friday during the Bayleys Cromwell Charity Golf Day.

Tournament co-ordinator and Bayleys real estate agent Doug MacGillivray said there had been excellent backing for Cure Kids and Central Otago Health Services.

About $17,000 had been raised from the event, to be split evenly between the two causes.

Ninety-six players took part in the event which also included a raffle and an auction.

It was the second year the event had been held.

Mr MacGillivray said the tournament received great support from sponsors and players.

"We’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity of people," he said.

Central Otago Health Services patient transfer officer Vicky Topping said the organisation appreciated the support from the community and Bayleys Cromwell.

She said the money would go towards outfitting a new patient transport vehicle which would take Dunstan Hospital patients who needed a higher level of care to other hospitals.

She was struck by the generosity of the people and said the well-organised tournament was a credit to Bayleys.

Cure Kids South Island engagement lead Will Hall agreed.

"Having someone like Bayleys Cromwell ... go the extra mile to raise funds for us means the world."

The donation to Cure Kids will be put towards its Mainland Effect campaign, to conduct research into issues significantly affecting South Islanders.

Inflammatory bowel disease is one such problem and in the South Island it occurs at a rate three times higher than the North Island.

"Ultimately we’re looking for a cure."