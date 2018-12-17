Monday, 17 December 2018

Updated 12.00 pm

Two seriously hurt in Central Otago crash

    By Adam Burns
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    crashcentralosupplied.jpg

    Emergency services were called to a crash near Bannockburn early this morning after a van hit a tree. Photo: Supplied
    Emergency services were called to a crash near Bannockburn early this morning after a van hit a tree. Photo: Supplied

    Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Central Otago overnight.

    Emergency services were called to Cairnmuir Rd near Bannockburn at 1.44am after a van hit a tree.

    A police spokesperson said two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

    One of the occupants was initially trapped in the vehicle.

    St Johns spokeswoman Ngaire Jones said two people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, both with serious injuries

    Another person was transported to Dunstan Hospital in Clyde with moderate injuries

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    1218b006_620x60_v2.jpg

    1218b006_620x40_v2.jpg