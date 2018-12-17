Two seriously hurt in Central Otago crash

crashcentralosupplied.jpg Emergency services were called to a crash near Bannockburn early this morning after a van hit a tree. Photo: Supplied

Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Central Otago overnight.

Emergency services were called to Cairnmuir Rd near Bannockburn at 1.44am after a van hit a tree.

A police spokesperson said two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the occupants was initially trapped in the vehicle.

St Johns spokeswoman Ngaire Jones said two people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, both with serious injuries

Another person was transported to Dunstan Hospital in Clyde with moderate injuries