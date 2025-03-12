Water woes continue for Central Otago town

Photo: Facebook

A boil water notice issued for a Central Otago town won't be lifted before Friday, authorities say.

Naseby residents are being urged to boil water for drinking, washing food and brushing teeth after a 'likely major leak' on Monday night depleted the reservoir.

"We are approaching our third day of the three-day testing period and hope to be able to lift the notice on Friday provided the test results come back clear," a Central Otago District Council spokeswoman said.

Drinking water tankers were in place on Derwent Street and the corner of Larch Avenue and Swimming Dam Road.

The Naseby Forest Recreation Area Facebook page said yesterday some houses had run out of water.