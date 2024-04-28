A window into the Eden Hore collection

Photographer Derek Henderson and Eden Hore Central Otago co-patron Dr Jane Malthus attend a function at the Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, in Alexandra, on Tuesday evening which launched the next steps for the collection. They are standing in front of a photograph Henderson took at the Bannockburn Sluicings in 2019 of a Vinka Lucas gown. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

A small glimpse into the vast array of garments making up the Eden Hore collection is on offer at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, in Alexandra, this month.

The really quick would get the chance to see international photographer Derek Henderson taking studio photos in the museum’s gallery.

Eden Hore Central Otago Trust patron fashion historian Dr Jane Malthus said people would be able to see Henderson taking photographs until tomorrow morning as he wrapped up the shoot for a book about the collection.

On Tuesday evening Dr Malthus and Mr Henderson spoke to invited guests who saw Mr Henderson in action capturing models wearing the outlandish and extravagant garments.

During the past two weeks Mr Henderson has been photographing garments on models at a range of well known Central Otago locations from Poolburn Dam to Earnscleugh Castle.

Photographs taken by Mr Henderson for an exhibition about the collection, which launched in 2021, are also on display in the gallery.

Eden Hore was a Naseby farmer with a passion for fashion, among other things.

He amassed the largest collection of haute couture 1970s and ’80s fashion in New Zealand — more than 270 gowns, primarily by New Zealand’s leading high-fashion designers.

The collection was housed in a shed on his property until his death in 1997.

The Central Otago District Council bought the 276-item collection in August 2013 for $40,000.