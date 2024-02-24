Clutha, Mataura both looking very fishable

Mike Weddell practises casting on the Silver Stream. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The drought is continuing and river levels are dropping ever lower.

Luckily, the weather has cooled off a little and water temperatures have remained within the comfort zone of the fish.

The only rivers to be at, or above, normal for the time of year are the Clutha and the Mataura.

The lower Clutha has cleared over the last week and looks very fishable — well worth a visit for an evening rise. The Mataura is at a good fishing level and will get better as it drops further.

On the still-water scene, cicadas have been very patchy with a few fish being caught here and there on a cicada imitation. But as I mentioned last week they can be caught on other flies.

If they are not feeding on the surface, fish a sunk fly at varying depths until you find them.

As the evenings are getting darker a little earlier, it makes the prospect of fishing the evening rise easier as there is no need to stay out very late.

If you live in Dunedin, the reservoirs, Sullivan’s and Southern, are near enough to grab an hour or so on the water.

If you prefer running water, the Taieri at Outram is well worth a look. A midge pupa or an adult sedge should work on the reservoirs and the sedge will also work on the river. There could also be duns on the water on the Taieri.

I was a bit short of time for fishing at the weekend but thought it was worth the drive to the Mataura on Sunday as it looked to be fishable.

It was fine and mild when I arrived although there was a strong nor'wester forecast. And sure enough, as soon as I began to fish, the wind arrived but not too strong to spoil the fishing.

The water was clear and about 17°C — ideal. I picked a short section of river to fish as I did not want to waste good fishing time moving from one place another.

As usual, I started fishing slowly, covering all the water systematically and eventually I hooked and landed a fish although I did not touch another fish when fishing right to the top of the ripple. Moving upstream to the next ripple, I picked up a couple of fish then again nothing for a while.

Fishing up a shallow area I saw a tail break the surface. It took the nymph first cast. I am sure it was a fish I caught about a month ago which was doing the same thing in the same spot.

Nearing the end of the fishable water I returned to where I started and caught another fish before calling it a day.

Speaking of the Mataura, the On the Fly event on the Mataura is taking place tomorrow from 11am to 3pm.

It is being held on the river’s east bank above the Gore bridge.

It is organised by the Gore District Council and there will be talks and demonstrations to inform and entertain all fly fishers and those interested in taking up the sport.