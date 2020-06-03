Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Cold change set to soak South

    By John Lewis
    Pack an umbrella tomorrow. We’re in for some rain.

    A MetService spokesman said a cold front was forecast to move northwards across the South Island, bringing a cold southerly change and rain to many places - particularly in Southland, where a "heavy rain watch" was now in force.

    He said the watch was valid from 1am until 1pm, when rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially in the north of the region.

    Otago could also expect rain - with coastal and inland areas set for a soaking as the cold front moved through.

    Residents were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case the watches were upgraded, or further areas were added.

    MetService also said snow was possible on some southern roads, including the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road (SH94). 

