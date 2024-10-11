Council pleased with flood protection schemes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Parts of Otago received up to 210mm of rain over 48 hours last week, causing widespread and substantial flooding.
Engineering manager Michelle Mifflin said the council’s flood banks held up despite mounting pressure, and there were no uncontrolled breaches or failures observed during the peak of the event.
A complete assessment might not be available for weeks, but any useful information would be included in the council’s flood repair programme if relevant.
Flood scheme checks started three days before the deluge hit and were being assessed along with the rivers 24/7 until late on Sunday.
Ms Mifflin was pleased with the proactive communication with landowners and communities, including a community meeting at Paretai Hall about alleviating flooding that was building up.
"We were able to hear their concerns and work directly with the community on solutions to alleviate the extenuating circumstances with flood waters, which included us discussing the risk and consequences around different options."
Contractors then opened up a flow path through the Training Line infrastructure Koau Mouth of the Clutha River to release water from the Puerua and Barrata Rivers. That work was aimed to reduce more severe disruptions for nearby communities, while council-owned portable pumps were used to assist with floodwaters around the Clutha District.
Flows in the Leith Flood Protection Scheme peaked at about 70 cumecs, which was well within its capacity.
"We were pleased with how the Leith scheme operated, especially following earlier redevelopment works which had been completed since the mid-2015 flood event." — RNZ