Covid case numbers down in South; three more die with disease

The number of new community Covid cases has dropped in the South, but three more people have died with the disease in the Southern DHB area.

There are 721 new cases in the South, down from 900 on each of the two previous days.

Nationally there are 7347 new community cases, 363 hospitalisations and 24 deaths. Of those in hospital, 18 are in ICU.

The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7555 – last Friday it was 7540.

The deaths reported today comprise 12 people who have died over the past three days and 12 who have died since April 6.

These deaths take the total in the pandemic to 845 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

One of the deaths reported today was from Northland, eight were from Auckland, four from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, one from Taranaki, one from MidCentral, two from the Greater Wellington region, two from Canterbury and three from Southern.

Two people were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, one in their 60s; seven in their 70s; eight in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Thirteen were women and 11 were men.

Cases in hospital (Ministry of Health figures): Northland: 11; Waitemata: 40; Counties Manukau: 37; Auckland: 60; Waikato: 31; Bay of Plenty: 20; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 15; Taranaki: 6; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 14; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 3; Capital and Coast: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury: 66; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 26.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 57.

Location of new cases: Northland (234), Auckland (2,346), Waikato (443), Bay of Plenty (189), Lakes (106), Hawke’s Bay (212), MidCentral (272), Whanganui (83), Taranaki (226), Tairāwhiti (66), Wairarapa (100), Capital and Coast (482), Hutt Valley (185), Nelson Marlborough (254), Canterbury (1,261), South Canterbury (99), Southern (721), West Coast (64), Unknown (4).

