Crashes affecting SH6

Two crashes have closed one part of State Highway 6 and reduced another to one lane this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash on SH6, Gibbston Highway, near McDonnell Rd, about 2.55pm.

There were reports of injuries, but it was unclear how serious.

Both vehicles need to be towed and the road is closed.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and delay travel.

At 3.20pm, also on SH6, police were alerted to a second crash in Lake Hāwea-Albert Town Rd, about 3.20pm.

There were no reported injuries and the southbound lane was currently blocked.

Traffic management was in place, the spokeswoman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz