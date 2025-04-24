Sub-zero start for some in South

It's a chilly start for many in the South this morning, with sub-zero temperatures and frosts in some areas.

The MetService website at 7.45am showed Mosgiel as the coldest place in the country, on -2.4C. Over the hill, Dunedin was a comparatively mild 4C.

Inland, several centres were hovering around or just below 0C, though Alexandra was down to -1.3C.

The forecaster says most of the South Island is in for a clear sunny day after the cool start, and similar conditions are expected for Anzac Day tomorrow, though parts of the West Coast may get some rain.