Sub-zero start for some in South

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It's a chilly start for many in the South this morning, with sub-zero temperatures and frosts in some areas.
The MetService website at 7.45am showed Mosgiel as the coldest place in the country, on -2.4C. Over the hill, Dunedin was a comparatively mild 4C.
Inland, several centres were hovering around or just below 0C, though Alexandra was down to -1.3C.
The forecaster says most of the South Island is in for a clear sunny day after the cool start, and similar conditions are expected for Anzac Day tomorrow, though parts of the West Coast may get some rain.