Southerners brave cold for Anzac Day services

Crowds have braved chilly conditions to turn out for Anzac Day services in the South this morning.

Many centres woke to low single-digit temperatures, and there were reports of frosts in some places.

In Dunedin thousands of people rugged up to pay their respects at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens.

The Dunedin Anzac dawn service began at 6.30am.

About 2000 people crowded around the memorial to remember the fallen, as well as to the service men and women who have returned from various conflicts over the past century.

The guest speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Dines, RLC, of the British High Commission.

Kaikorai Valley College head students Amy Hitchcox and McKenzie Dinnissen, both 17, gave the reading.

Amy said before dawn on April 25, 1915, the first Anzac soldiers landed on the shores of Gallipoli.

‘‘Our very own Otago soldiers paid a heavy price . . . with 147 souls falling at the battle of Chunuk Bair, a significant proportion of the 693 Otago personnel who died in the war.’’

She said with New Zealand's armed forces deploying during World War 2, wars, conflicts and many peacekeeping operations that have followed, Anzac Day has become an occasion to honour all who have worn our country's uniform in service.

‘‘Today, we reflect on that service.’’

Queenstown

In Queenstown, the cool start did not stop a large crowd gathering for the dawn service at the Memorial Gates on the resort town’s waterfront.

The service was led by Queenstown RSA president Phil Wilson, who said it was ‘‘great to see the crowd grow bigger every year’’.

Queenstown Lakes district councillor Craig Ferguson said it was especially good to see many children at the service, thanking them for ‘‘getting out of bed and learning more about New Zealand’s history’’.

Others to speak were Wakatipu High School RSA speech competition winner Lachlan Kidd, MP Todd Stephenson, Australian High Commission representative Petty Officer Anthony Miller, and New Zealand Defence Force representative Brigadier Andrew Shaw.

Following the service, dignitaries led a parade to the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

Oamaru

In Oamaru, about 1000 people turned out for the Dawn Service at the cenotaph at 6.30am - on a very cold morning.

Waitaki Boys' High School head student Lachlan Wright gave a moving address, noting that Anzac Day is more than a date on the calendar but ''a sacred day'' to be bring forward the legacy of Anzac in ''everyday moments''.

''We honour not just the soldiers' sacrifice but their spirit''.

Anzac Day reliably brings hundreds to Balclutha’s cenotaph every year. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

In Balclutha, hundreds were gathered around Clutha District War Memorial & Community Centre, Te Pou ō Mata-Au by 5.30am.

At 6.45am, heralded by a flashing police car, the Balclutha pipe band then lead a long parade backed by emergency services and armed forces delegations, school groups, community organisations, families and individuals about half a km through the chill dark to mark Anzac Day at the town’s 102-year-old cenotaph.

Dawn rose white and misty as master of ceremonies Lt Col Kevin Baff (Retd) lead the community through a service punctuated by haka, brass band, speeches, wreath laying and silent remembrance.

‘‘May they rest proudly in the knowledge of their great achievement and may we prove worthy of their great sacrifice,’’ RSA representative Captain Martin Ford (retd) said.

Lance Corporal Dan Leighton with his son Frank at the Lake Hāwea service this morning. Photo: Olivia Caldwell

More than 1000 people from the Lake Hāwea and Wānaka communities gathered at Lake Hāwea this morning for the annual remembrance dawn service.

The tiny town showed what community is about, with people of all creeds and ages standing together for the national day.

Veterans, community stalwarts, and school children took the time to remember those soldiers fallen, in front of the Lake Hāwea war memorial.

Hāwea Flat School children sang a beautiful Hareruia to open.

Past and current service members were attending the service, with guest speaker Lance Corporal Daniel Leighton saying a few words.

Foggy conditions at the Clyde ceremony this morning. Photo: Ella Jenkins

Foggy weather and freezing temperatures did not stop hundreds from turning up to the Clyde wreath-laying ceremony this morning.

Members of No 50 (Alexandra) Squadron Air Training Corps performed cenotaph duties.

Alexandra-Clyde RSA president Kevin Harding spoke of the significance of New Zealand, with a population of 1 million in 1914 sending 100,000 of its men to fight in World War 1.

