Details of dwellings near proposed wind farm sought

This lone wind mill situated at Wyndham may soon have around 50 gigantic wind turbine friends spinnig with it, if the Slopedown Wind Farm proposed by Wind Prospect gets the green light. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Contact Energy has been asked to identify and provide contact information for any residential dwellings within 6km of its proposed $1 billion Slopedown wind farm in Southland.

The information is due to be provided to the Environmental Protection Authority today.

If the information requested is not received, the expert panel overseeing the fast-track consenting process must proceed as if the request for further information has been declined.

It is the third such request for further information.

The company last month provided information as requested on a "maximum light spill distance" from the turbines and to clarify whether there would be lights on every turbine.

It said the lighting was not intended to illuminate the wind farm but would only provide navigational aids as required for aviation safety.

The lighting would not be strong enough to meet the definition of light spill.

"The lights will be visible from a distance, but are not expected to cause light spill, as they will not illuminate the surrounding area and will be directed horizontally from the nacelle [wind turbine component] where the light will be located", it said.

Contact said it anticipated the lighting used at the Southland Wind Farm would be the same as, or similar to, the lighting used at the Kaiwera Downs Wind Farm, despite the proposed farm being much larger.

Comparative information Contact supplied said it proposed 55 wind turbines, compared with Kaiwera Downs’ 10.

The tip from the ground would be at 45m to 50m compared with Kaiwera Downs’ 9m.

The rotor diameter would be larger, up to 170m, compared with Kaiwera Downs’ 136m; the hub height would be up to 135m compared with Kaiwera Downs’ 77m.

The noise created would be similar.

And while the nearest dwelling to Kaiwera Downs was 1.1km away, the nearest dwelling to the proposed Contact wind farm was 2.3km.

In April, the company was asked whether the "dwelling inventory map" it provided served as a useful basis for the panel to seek views from potentially affected neighbours. It responded that was its intent.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz