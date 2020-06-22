Dunedin Airport at -6: Freezing start to the week

Freezing temperatures have been recorded in parts of the country early this morning - with some areas dipping to a near teeth-chattering -10C.

Weather experts in the South Island say temperatures dropped to -10C at Mt Cook - while Tekapo has passed -8C.

It was a heavy frost in Dunedin, with the city sitting at .2C at 8.55am. It was still -6C at 8.55am at Dunedin Airport.

Councils across the Otago warned of icy conditions on the road. Queenstown Lakes District Council said it was -8C on the Crown Range, while the Central Otago District Council said early this morning temperatures ranged between -1C and -8C.

Canterbury police warned motorists to exercise caution on the roads due to black ice, particularly along the Fairlie-Tekapo Rd where there had already been a report of a crash.

"Motorists are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must travel please slow down and drive to the conditions."

Mackenzie Country Weather NZ recorded the temperatures about 6am and said Twizel was sitting at -3C early on.

However, it was thought the temperature could dip even lower later this morning, they said.

"Twizel could get as low as -5C. Burke's Pass is around -6C."

Because of the frosty conditions, motorists are reminded to be careful while out and about on the roads early this morning, due to possible ice - particularly for those travelling on State Highway 8 and SH80.

Aucklanders are waking up to a mostly fine start to the working week. A temperature high of 18C and overnight low of 10C is forecast.

There will, however, be a few morning showers in the City of Sails, the MetService says.

Some rain in and around Northland - including in Kaitaia and Whāngārei - both have highs of up to 15C.

Anyone in Hamilton and Tauranga will be happy to see a whole lot of sun today; as will those in Taupō, New Plymouth and Palmerston North.

Rotorua will enjoy a day with the sunshine too - save for a few clouds and south-easterly winds.

Again in the South Island, chilly conditions are also forecast in Invercargill, which is expecting a high of -4C. Those in Dunedin will see a high of 0C and people in Queenstown will be in for a high of -4C.

Much of the South Island is forecast to get a great start to the week, with sunny weather expected in most parts except for Blenheim, which is in for some rain today. A cloudy day is on the cards for Christchurch.

With ODT