Fast-tracking welcomed

Environment Minister David Parker. Photo: RNZ

Cabinet has approved the fast-tracking of large shovel-ready projects, largely bypassing the Resource Management Act, a move welcomed by the Otago Southland Employers’ Association.

The announcement yesterday, from Environment Minister David Parker, comes as the Government continues to identify projects which could be begin sooner with a large injection of public money.

The aim is to boost the economy as it enters a sharp downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Act would take away the ability of the public and councils to have an input into whether projects proceed and instead hand this power to small panels of experts, chaired by an Environment Court judge.

The news was greeted with enthusiasm by Otago Southland Employers’ Association chief executive Virginia Nicholls.

"This investment in infrastructure will mean that this will keep local tradespeople in our community, along with opportunities for other tradespeople to join these projects."

The association was also keen to see a move to Level 2 "as soon as practical", and ideally by the end of this week.

"We are seeing a number of businesses who are considering closing because they can no longer operate in this environment.

"Businesses have done a great job of complying with the health requirements under Levels 3 and 4, and it’s now time to trust that they can move and work safely in Level 2."

Mr Parker said the sorts of projects that would benefit from quicker consenting included roading, walking and cycling, rail, housing, sediment removal, wetland construction, flood management works, and projects to prevent landfill erosion.

Projects that include transport, environmental benefits, and housing will be prioritised.

The changes were approved last week and new legislation was expected to be passed next month.

"We are acting quickly to get the economy moving again and our people working. Part 2 of the RMA will still be applied. Projects are being advanced in time, but environmental safeguards remain . . .

"Investment in infrastructure is central to the Government's economic plan to keep New Zealanders in jobs. We have already signalled major projects as part of the $12billion New Zealand Upgrade project," Mr Parker said.

National’s RMA reform spokeswoman Judith Collins said the Act was past its use-by date and the fast-tracking should extend beyond the two years.

Generally speaking, National would support the changes.

— RNZ/additional reporting Sally Rae



