Flooding closes southern roads

Flooding on Piano Flat Rd just north of Waikaia township. Photo: Southland District Council

Surface flooding is affecting some roads in the South as a result of heavy rain overnight and today.

A Southland District Council spokesman said the Riversdale-Waikaia Rd was closed at Camp Road due to flooding.

However, it was passable from Freshford Plains Station Rd up to Waikaia.

Pyramid-Waiparu Rd is also closed, from #1394 north to around the bridge. Signs are up at Affleck Rd.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has also advised of flooding on stretches of State Highway 6, around Garston in Northern Southland and close to Queensberry, near Cromwell.

The highway is open in both places but road users are advised to exercise caution.