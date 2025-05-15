Heavy rain and wind in forecast for parts of South Island

Photo: Getty Images

Parts of the South are in store for a wet and windy Saturday.

MetService has issue a yellow heavy rain watch affecting parts of the South from Saturday, alongside a yellow strong wind watch for the Canterbury high country.

The headwaters of both the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers were included in the rain watch, as was Buller, ranges of the Grey District, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and ranges of Tasman northwest of Motueka.

The worst of it is expected to have moved to the North Island by Sunday.

While not included in the watch, rain is also forecast across the rest of the South on Saturday.

"Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday in the South Island, especially the west, where heavy rain watches have been issued," MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said.

"A strong wind watch also covers the blustery northwest winds over the Canterbury high country. The wind and rain are forecast to decrease in severity before moving onto the North Island by Sunday."

The next two days will be variable across different parts of the country.

The West Coast will be cloudy with showers, while further east will enjoy sunny and mostly clear skies.

The nights should be less chilly, however, as a warmer airmass comes in from the northwest.

- APL