Government opens wallet for Mosgiel inland port

The $8.2 million loan will help fund the development of a three-track rail-siding connecting Port Chalmers to the Southern Link Logistics Hub development in Mosgiel. Photo: ODT Files

The government has thrown its backing behind the proposed Mosgiel inland freight port with an $8 million cash injection.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the Southern Link Logistics Hub in Mosgiel would receive a loan of $8.2 million to upgrade the rail link to Port Chalmers.

The announcement comes in the same week Calder Stewart announced a rival project - a "$3 billion" inland port in South Otago.

Speaking at a regional growth summit in Dunedin, Mr Jones said the Mosgiel facility would address "long-standing issues with the freight network in Otago".

"By reducing heavy vehicle movements through Dunedin, the logistics hub will reduce traffic congestion and reduce travel time to and from the port for freight vehicles," he said.

Southern Link Property and KiwiRail Holdings would receive the loan to develop a three-track rail-siding connecting Port Chalmers to Mosgiel from the Regional Infrastructure Fund.

Port Otago and Dynes Transport have long touted plans for the Southern Link Logistics Park in Mosgiel.

Construction at Dukes Rd is expected to start next year and be completed by 2035.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said this week he had not been aware of the rival Calder Stewart plan.

Calder Stewart lower South Island business development manager John D’Arcy said its proposed South Otago freight centre could add $3 billion to the region’s economy.

If consenting went smoothly, ground-breaking was expected to take place in 24 months.

Then, in another 18 to 24 months the 55ha inland port would be operational, he said.

Mr D’Arcy said the Calder Stewart project progress regardless of whether the Mosgiel went ahead. - APL