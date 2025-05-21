Wanted man arrested after alleged three-month spree

Police have caught up with a man who allegedly went on a three-month theft spree around Otago.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police yesterday arrested a 46-year-old man wanted for numerous shoplifting, burglaries and petrol drive-offs around the region.

On May 6, the man allegedly stole an e-scooter that was locked up outside the University of Otago Business School in Union St in Dunedin.

The day before, he had allegedly driven off with $166 worth of petrol from a station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

He is also accused of stealing an e-bike worth $5899 from Crawford St, Dunedin and another drive-off with $162 worth of petrol from a station in Hillside Rd.

In February he allegedly shoplifted $1000 worth of products from an electronics store in Cromwell and stole four items left outside a restaurant in Frankton worth $748.

He would appear in Queenstown District Court charged with numerous charges relating to shoplifting, petrol drive offs, theft and burglary.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz