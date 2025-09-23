Heavy rain for Otago lakes, snow to affect Milford Rd

More heavy rain may be on the way for Otago headwaters and snow is set to affect the Milford Road for the rest of the week.

MetService today issued a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers from 3pm tomorrow for 12 hours, as a strong northwesterly is set to push rain over the Southern Alps.

"Heavy rain has eased this morning, but further periods of heavy rain expected from Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide," it said.

The watch may be upgraded to a warning.

Road users on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, are warned to watch out for small rockfalls due to wet weather.

There was also a bit of surface water between Wānaka and Cardrona, and signs have been put up to remind drivers to drive with caution, a spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

Snow and rain are forecast for the Milford Road area this week. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

The Milford Road in Southland reopened this morning and the avalanche risk was low.

However, State Highway 94 may close again at 5pm tomorrow as snow to road level was expected, Milford Road Alliance advised.

Snow and heavy rain was set to affect the Homer Tunnel area for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches have been lifted today for the ranges of Westland south of the glaciers and for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.