Heavy rain warning for parts of South

Whoever is doing the rain dance, could you please stop now.

More heavy rain is expected to hit the southern regions tomorrow, where some MetService heavy rain warnings are already in place, and more are likely to come later today - particularly in Southland and the West Coast.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there was a heavy rain-bearing front forecast to move onto the lower South Island tonight, with some ‘‘quite heavy accumulations’’ for Southland, Clutha, Fiordland and the West Coast.

‘‘Rising rivers and slips are definitely hazards that are associated with the amounts of rain that could be seen across the region.

‘‘The severe weather team will be keeping an eye on the situation. It’s best to be prepared in advance. So if you are in a low-lying area, it may be best to get some sand bags ready and for farmers to move their stock to higher ground.’’

An Orange heavy rain warning is in place from 6am tomorrow through to 6am on Saturday for the Otago Headwaters, where up to 300mm of rain is expected to fall about the main divide, and up to 150mm within 20km farther east.

Peak rates of up to 30mm per hour is expected about the divide.

‘‘Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions are possible.’’

Mr Corrigan encouraged people to clear their drains and gutters to prepare for the heavy rain.

An Orange heavy rain warning is also in place for Fiordland (about and north of George Sound), between 3am tomorrow and 3am on Saturday.

Up to 200mm of rain was expected to fall at peak rates of up to 30mm per hour, and it was likely this event would be upgraded to a Red warning.

Again, MetService warned streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible.

At this stage, heavy rain watches are in place for Fiordland (south of George Sound) over the same time frame; and for Southland and eastern Clutha between 10am and 10pm today.

Both of these watches were likely to be upgraded to Orange warnings, Mr Corrigan said - especially for inland parts of Southland.

‘‘The atmosphere is governed by physics, so anything to do with summoning rain by performing a ritual is nonsense... but it is fun to joke about.’’

Mr Corrigan said Dunedin was the place to be this weekend.

Dunedin place to be

While the rain was expected to be heavy in Southland and Clutha, Dunedin would only get ‘‘a few spits’’ as the front goes past.

And due to the northwesterly foehn wind effect, temperatures would sit in the low 20°C range on Friday and Saturday, before dropping to 16°C on Sunday.

‘‘So Dunedin is looking to get a high of 21°C on Friday and 23°C on Saturday.

‘‘It’s a little bit above average for this time in early November. Normally, daytime highs are around 17°C-18°C.

‘‘And it will be quite warm and humid overnight with temperatures only dropping to the mid teens.’’

On Saturday, the front was expected to move northwards over the South Island before weakening and becoming slow-moving over the lower North Island.

‘‘Heavy rain is expected in the west of the South Island, and strong northwest winds about the east of the South Island and southern North Island should ease during the day.

‘‘There is high confidence that rainfall accumulations will meet warning criteria for over Westland District and northern Fiordland, and for the Otago and Canterbury headwaters.

‘‘There is moderate confidence of significant heavy rain for Grey District, Buller and northwest Tasman, and also for southern Fiordland.’’

On Sunday, another front, moving east, is expected to reach the South Island late in the day and there is minimal risk of severe weather.

