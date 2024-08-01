Ice, frozen snow and fog in South

There are some icy patches over the Crown Range Road today and drivers should also watch out for grit. Photo: MetService

Road users in parts of the South are warned to watch out for ice, frozen snow and thick fog today following the week's wintry blast.

There is a hard frost in Central Otago this morning, with temperatures ranging from -7°C to -3°C at 6am, and these were expected to drop lower at daybreak, a spokeswoman for the district council says.

Ice was likely for the Maniototo and upper Manuherekia (St Bathans/Oturehua) areas.

"There is still a fair amount of frozen snow about, and teams have put out a lot of grit in the last 24 hours. There is also some thick fog lingering in isolated areas," she said.

"Reduce your speeds and drive to the conditions, ice to be expected."

Roads in Alexandra, Cromwell, Roxburgh were mostly dry after sun and wind yesterday. However, ice has been reported on shady areas and bridge decks.

Meanwhile, there are some icy patches over the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka.

Drivers can expect lots of loose grit, left over from the heavy snowfall over the past couple of days, a spokeswoman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

Elsewhere, the roads were largely dry and there was sub-zero temperatures in most places.

De-icing agent has been applied on some of the steeper sections of road around Queenstown.

"It could be slippery out there, so slow down and remember to double the two-second rule so there's a good safe distance between you and the car you’re following," she said.

In Canterbury, State Highway 8 Tekapo to Fairlie (Burkes Pass) is closed due to snow, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised.

"Reopening will be weather dependant. Please plan your journey accordingly and take extra care."