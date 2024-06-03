Medley of artists at awards

Gore instrumentalist Brendon Fairbairn gees up the crowd with his harmonica during the MLT Gold Guitars senior finals in Gore last night. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A capacity crowd packed the Gore Town & Country Club last night for the senior finals of the MLT Gold Guitar Awards.

Several hundred country fans thronged to the grand finale of the two-week Tussock Country Music Festival, and were treated to a smorgasbord of talent.

Featuring performers in 12 categories from as far afield as Australia, the premier country music event delivered its characteristic variety of young and seasoned musicians.

Finalists and winners were yet to be announced at the time of writing, but among many crowd-pleasers was local performer Brendon Fairbairn, accompanied by visiting family from Wellington.

Fairbairn had the crowd clapping and stamping its feet to his medley of harmonica classics, delivered with gusto.

Other prominent local competitors included twin Gore sisters Maegan and Nicola Mitchell.

Nicola was a contender in gospel, traditional and singer/songwriter categories, and also performed with her sister as The Mitchell Twins in the duet, New Zealand song and country rock categories.

This year’s first-prize winner will receive a package worth more than $14,000, including cash, instruments, a professional video clip and single, publicity and a spot at the Gore New Zealand Showcase held in Tamworth.

The event attracted record entries of 790 this year, up 24 on the previous, 2013 record.

Awards convener Philip Geary said the record number was very encouraging.

"It’s good, very exciting.

"We enjoy the opportunity of giving people the chance to get on the big stage and show their talents."

"There’s been a very big increase in the classic entries ... that’s gone from 140 up to 220.

"We’ve got a lot more [people] coming from the North Island than we have in the past."

The Gold Guitars started in 1974, and have since grown to form part of the wider Tussock Country Music Festival.

The festival attracts several thousand visitors to Gore each June.

In 2019, it was estimated to generate $1.7 million of economic impact.

— Earlier, country music legend Jodi Vaughan was inducted into the Gore Country Music Club’s Hands of Fame for 2024.

She placed her hands in "very cold, very wet" concrete at a ceremony yesterday afternoon, held at the Gore Town & Country Club.

Vaughan’s handprint will be placed at Gore’s guitar monument.

Vaughan arrived in New Zealand from Australia in 1974 and quickly became one of the biggest names in New Zealand country music.

She is perhaps best known for her regular appearances on television show That’s Country in the 1980s. — additional reporting RNZ

