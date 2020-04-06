More new cases in South than anywhere else in NZ

The Southern District Health Board area now has more than double the national rate of Covid-19 cases per population after 17 new cases in the South were announced today.

Across New Zealand there were 67 new cases, bringing the total number to 1106. Of the new cases 17 were in the South - the biggest rise of anywhere in New Zealand - bringing the total in the SDHB area to 177.

There were 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of this morning, including three in ICU. One person is in hospital in the SDHB area and they are in Southland Hospital.

With 17 new cases, the SDHB area had the most new cases, followed by Waitemata, which had ten new cases.

hp7357_-_covid_confirmed_and_probable_cases_by_dhb-merged-060420.jpg Source: Ministry of Health

The cases in the SDHB area are made up of 163 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.

The SDHB area now has 53.7 cases per 100,000, which is well above the DHB with the second highest rate of confirmed case, which is Waikato with 35 cases per 100,000.

It is more than double the national rate, which stands at almost 24 cases per 100,000.

covid-19_cases_per_100000_by_dhb_area_0.png Based on Ministry of Health data, which includes DHB population estimates.

The SDHB area continues to have the most cases of any DHB area in New Zealand and Dr Ashley Bloomfield says theSouth has among the most number of cases where the cause of transmission remains undetermined.

Currently across New Zealand 2% of cases are being attributed to community transmission, while the source of transmission is still being investigated for 17% of cases.

The areas where there were the most number of cases still being investigated were in the Southern, Waikato DHB areas and the Auckland metro region, Dr Bloomfield said.

"We are going to be working with them over the next day or two, to look at each of those cases under investigation to determine if they can, or should be classified as community transmission."

DHB Number of cases Change in last 24 hours Auckland 147 10 Bay of Plenty 32 1 Canterbury 92 6 Capital and Coast 80 0 Counties Manukau 81 4 Hawke's Bay 33 4 Hutt Valley 19 1 Lakes 12 0 MidCentral 27 5 Nelson Marlborough 40 5 Northland 17 1 South Canterbury 10 0 Southern 177 17 Tairāwhiti 1 0 Taranaki 14 0 Waikato 147 1 Wairarapa 8 0 Waitemata 157 12 West Coast 4 0 Whanganui 8 0 Total 1106 67

Meanwhile, the number of cases linked to the Bluff wedding cluster has climbed by four to 62.

The number of cases linked to the World Hereford Conference, held in Queenstown, remains at 32.