19-year-old to appear on school damage, graffiti charges

Waitaki Girls High school. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A 19-year-old man will appear in court in Oamaru next month charged with wilful damage and writing graffiti at Waitaki Girls’ High School last week.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said the man would appear in the Oamaru District Court on August 28 regarding the incident. It occurred on Monday night last week.

Waitaki Girls’ High School principal Sarah Hay said, when contacted, the incident was "very disappointing" and praised the actions of police.

"We’re very, very lucky in North Otago that our police are so proactive ... trying to get on top of a small group of people in our community that are making poor decisions."

Police were able to identify the youth.

"We had video footage that we shared to try and identify them, but it was shared with the police and they did a fantastic job and located the youths that were involved in the incident.

"It’s very, very unusual that we have something like this happen at Waitaki Girls’. We don’t get vandalism and graffiti. [It’s] a very unusual incident involving a group of youths hanging out late at the school on a Monday night", Mrs Hay said.

"Hopefully, it’ll never happen again. Our caretaker spent the day fixing up their efforts. Luckily, no permanent damage was done but it was just the waste of time and my caretaker’s time, when he had other things he needed to be doing."