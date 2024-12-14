Action needed to keep Unesco status: Mayor

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Waitaki district has been warned it must follow through on its commitment to promote the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark.

Mayor Gary Kircher flagged the matter recently, suggesting it might lose its Unesco status if it was not careful.

At the time, the Waitaki District Council was pondering a progress report on its new branding and logo work.

As councillors considered it on November 26, Mr Kircher reminded them the council was committed to ensure the Unesco-accredited Geopark status was cemented in Waitaki. The elements of the Waitaki Story have yet to be fully fleshed out in new district and town signs — aside from the controversy over the proposed logo.

The Unesco Waitaki Whitestone Geopark is the only one in Australasia.

Mr Kircher warned the park might not keep its hard-won status if council did not play its part to ensure Unesco still considered it worthy.

This was aside from funding appropriate district gateway signage.

He subsequently told the Otago Daily Times the resources committed by council to the Geopark had already been "reduced quite severely".

"We just need to be mindful — it may not survive," Mr Kircher said.

"I don’t want it to be dependent on rates money but to get it sustainable, we need to make sure it’s got the resources to get to that point," he said.

Waitaki Whitestone Geopark manager Lynley Brown said the park only existed through the collaborative efforts of all involved — including the district council.

Private landowners, community groups and the council were working "collaboratively" to ensure the park recognition given by Unesco could thrive.

"I would agree with Gary’s comments that gateway signage in particular was one of the recommendations of Unesco."

Unesco had given specific advice when it awarded official designation to Waitaki with gateway signage "right up there".

"It was a big achievement, that we got accreditation," Ms Brown said.

"We’re very aligned with what council wants to do with signage, in terms of the impact of having good signage.

"It helps people to understand they are entering into an area that has been Unesco accredited. That is important."

Mr Kircher said attracting corporate sponsorship was part of that but, "that does take time".

"In the meantime there has been a lot of demands on their time."

This included hosting international delegations from other Unesco Global Geoparks — important exposure for the whole of the Waitaki economy.

"Part of it is having the status of Unesco accreditation as a Global Geopark. It’s an important connection.

"It does give credibility to any Geopark area ... For us it was important that it did cover the district."

But much more remained to see it fully realised.

"It deserves to be talked about a lot because it’s such a good umbrella for the district — but we’re just not backing it with funding."

Ms Brown said retaining the alignment with Unesco’s geopark aspirations was vital.

And, Waitaki being one of 213 internationally recognised Geopark sites was immeasurable.

"We are going to be assessed again. Part of being a Geopark, and having that Unesco status is you have to earn it ...

"As you can appreciate, the Geopark covers the whole Waitaki district. It can only be a collaborative effort."