Broadway comes to town

Broadway on Thames first-time show director and production manager Hannah Cruickshank (left) and co-production manager Trish Hurley are excited to bring their show to the Oamaru Opera House. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Some of the world’s favourite show tunes will ring out in Oamaru’s Opera House this weekend.

Musical Theatre Oamaru’s (MTO) newest show, Broadway on Thames, will feature a collection of Broadway songs performed by local talents.

The concert-style show will run twice tomorrow — a matinee and an evening performance.

MTO president Melissa Yockney said many of the performers will be known to people if they attended School of Rock and That Bloody Woman last year and urged people to "get in quick".

"It’ll be a fantastic performance and they have beautiful voices, so it’s nice to get them back on stage".

School of Rock and That Bloody Woman received 18 nominations combined at the Otago Southland Theatre Awards earlier this year. That Bloody Woman won the coveted award for best overall production.

Building on that win, Ms Yockney said they wanted to do another concert series after the success of their last one and that it was a concept that worked well with audiences and the performers, too.

"It’s a whole range of songs from musicals, both old classics that people know and love and new musicals that are out and about these days as well.

"It’s a good way to do it as they [the performers] can fit it into their own schedules".

Ms Yockney said there was "a fantastic cast of 19", with some of their juniors, including the youngest, Ana Morriss, 9, who "has got the cute factor all over."

The performers have had 10 rehearsals, coming together with the production team at the Opera House and the MTO shed.

The cast has had one-on-one practice with the musical director Jenna Madden, she said.

The show will run for just over two hours.

This will be the first MTO show produced and directed by Hannah Cruickshank, with co-production manager Trish Hurley.

Both are looking forward to bringing the show to audiences.

"They’ve put a lot of hard work into it, so to see the audience engage with that, will be great," Mrs Cruickshank said.

"It’s a very accessible show for audiences," Mrs Hurley said.

Mrs Hurley has been with MTO since its award-winning show, Mamma Mia!, in 2018 and Mrs Cruickshank joined in 2020.