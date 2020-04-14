Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Concerns aired about enterprises

    By Daniel Birchfield
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Lingering concerns about the financial state of one Waitaki District Council-controlled company and the future direction of another have been raised by councillors.

    Of the four half-yearly reports of council-controlled companies presented at a meeting of the full council last week, those provided by Tourism Waitaki and Waitaki District Health Services came in for the most criticism.

    Councillor Jim Hopkins voiced his displeasure at aspects of Tourism Waitaki’s statement of intent for 2020-21, which he said was too focused on the Waitaki Whitestone Aspiring Geopark and needed to change given the potential impact of Covid-19.

    "That as a vision does not work anymore. Not now. It may arguably work in 24 months’ time, but it doesn’t work in the foreseeable future. As the overarching aspiration and goal and vision of Tourism Waitaki, I believe we are entitled to ask them to revisit it and reconsider it...

    "This is their vision. The question is should the geopark occupy that vision, given that Unesco will not come for its inspection in the agreed time. The notion of becoming a geopark is going to be delayed."

    Cr Colin Wollstein expressed his concerns about the continued poor financial state of Waitaki District Health Services, which reported a deficit of $1,176,227 in the six months to December 31, 2019.

    "If they can’t employ the rural health medicine specialists... then I think they have no option other than to keep paying the high cost of locums, which means the financial stability... would be very much open to question."

    Whitestone Contracting Ltd and Omarama Airfield Ltd also tabled half-yearly reports.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is now more important than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter