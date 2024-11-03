Councillors pledge to press on

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Criticism of the Waitaki District Council’s $4.5million-plus restructure is "unfortunate’ according to its chief executive, but they are pressing on.

Councillors were asked this week to reconfirm their pledge to the "transformation" programme. They did so unanimously.

Since July, in the first stage, staff have had to reapply for new jobs in a complete overhaul of roles and departments with an underlying aim of "better ways of working" for "customers".

On Tuesday, chief executive Alex Parmley acknowledged risk "around capacity" as the organisation implemented "a new operational model" while using the same resources.

Change could be disruptive, but they had tried to minimise it.

"It’s unfortunate we have seen some criticism in the public [arena]."

That had in effect "undermined" staff, Mr Parmley said.

However, they had now reached a milestone and he sought "full backing" to continue the process.

Cr Jim Thompson asked Mr Parmley to clarify the criticism he had referenced.

"Are you talking about public perception or criticisms made internally?"

Mr Parmley replied "I think we’ve had criticism made public recently which I think is really unfortunate".

This had made it difficult for council staff.

Cr Thompson said he was personally 100% behind the process.

"But I’m also cognisant of the fact one of the roles of governance is to challenge.

"Maybe we could do better."

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher earlier this month cited "ridiculous" delays in the tabling of minutes and agenda reports — against the backdrop of a rumoured rift between him and his chief executive.

On Tuesday, the mayor was temporarily away from the chair as the transformation was discussed.

Deputy mayor Hana Halalele said what the council was trying to achieve was "very bespoke".

It was not necessarily something the Waitaki community was "used to".

However, engagement with council staff "in a respectful manner" was needed while organisation communication with the wider community was "appreciated and acknowledged", she said.

The programme proper kicked off in mid-July when most of the council’s 210 staff were told to reapply for their jobs in a 9% fulltime equivalent roles reduction.

A supporting report to Tuesday’s meeting underscored the need for "continuous learning and improvement".

Community engagement and experience director Lisa Baillie said it was about getting the council "fit for the future".

It was now at the point of "transitioning from a major change programme" to the next phase of "new ways of working".

"Now is the ideal time for us to acknowledge the significant programme of work to date and the work to come in the continuation of the implementation phase of the transformation programme, as we are getting fit for the future to better serve our communities."

Tremendous work had already been done to "embed new ways of working".

Mr Parmley said community communication for the transformation so far did reflect "stretched" resources.

"Communication and engagement externally has not been where we want it to be."

There had been engagement via the council website.

More was expected via the next long-term plan process, "but it is very organisationally focused".

"Our communications have been constrained and largely internal."

Reconfigured staff and departments would take time to adjust.

"Even when these new teams are started up, the new ways of working will take time to realise.

"But there are some huge benefits that we are seeing, and that we’re looking to achieve."

Cross-departmental "customer service" for communications, and a broader service provision outlook across the district, were ahead, Mr Parmley said.

"We are putting a lot of support into the organisation at the moment — particularly our leaders.

"We still have a great deal of change to deliver until we can reap the benefits as an organisation."