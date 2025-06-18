Two-pointers being used to play catch-up

Southern Steel shooter Aliyah Dunn goes for a two-pointer as Central Pulse goal defence Parris Mason puts the pressure on her shot. Pulse defender Kelly Jackson boxes out Georgia Heffernan under the hoop. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

More shots ...

What do we think of the two-point shot? Every team is attacking it differently and it has been fascinating to see the tactics. But it is fair to say in New Zealand it has been used to play catch-up. That was especially evident when the Northern Mystics played the Southern Steel in Dunedin and Filda Vui entered late in the second quarter to nail three two-pointers to turn the score around. Again, on Monday night, Waikato-Bay of Plenty shooter Saviour Tui nailed three in the final four minutes to give her side a sniff of a victory against the Mystics. Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio has been the most accurate, slotting 11 of 16 two-pointers.

... more changes

While many might have predicted the addition of the two-point shot leading to closer scorelines, it has had the opposite effect. Only four of the 18 games have been won by five points or fewer. At least four games have been decided by more than 20 points — the Steel beat the Magic by 28 points in round two — and that is something no fan really wants to see. They want high-intensity, closely fought games that could go either way. There have been some blow-outs and that cannot come just down to the two-point shot. A worrying theme is the top three all beating each other by bigger margins as well.

Follow the path

Calling players out of retirement seems to be the theme of this year’s ANZ Premiership — and netball as a whole. Former Silver Fern Kayla Johnson is back with the Northern Stars as injury cover, having won the title as a replacement for the Mystics last year. Australian Gabby Simpson, who never officially retired after being dropped by the Queensland Firebirds last year, is with the Central Pulse. Steel assistant coach Liana Leota, 40, and Stars assistant coach Leana de Bruin, 47, have also been named in a game this season. While de Bruin did not take the court, and they have since added a rising replacement, is there not cause for concern about the lack of opportunities for the next generation? Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said she was worried about the depth. Taurua highlighted giving the next generation a shot was where she found Laura Langman and Casey Kopua — who turns 40 tomorrow and has joined the Giants in Australia — as teenagers at the Magic.

Taking their chances

When the young guns have been given a shot, they have what it takes. The Mystics took a shot on 20-year-old shooter Sophia Lafaiali'i with Donnell Wallam nursing a wrist injury — and it paid off. Across her three games, Lafaiali’i has been a strong presence slotting 76 goals from her 80 attempts. Steel replacement Khanye'-Lii Munro-Nonoa, 21, has also been a calm presence when she has been injected. Young defenders in Carys Stythe (Steel) and Catherine Hall (Mystics) are also making a name for themselves with more court time.

Turnovers

Monday’s clash between the Mystics and the Magic was dominated by defence, leading to a low-scoring 40-38 affair. But if you dig a little deeper, the Magic had a whopping 35 turnovers and the Mystics had 28. That is high for any game and no team can expect a dominant win with that many errors.

