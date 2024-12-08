Cybersecurity expert educates community

John Parsons visited three Oamaru schools to discuss cyber safety. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

John Parsons is on a mission to make sure the next generation are safe online.

The cyber safety and risk assessment consultant visited North Otago last week for two days to speak to students, teachers and parents.

He covered a range of topics including sextortion, cyber bullying and the effects social media has on the development of young people.

Mr Parsons gave talks to three schools, and presented to teachers and at a parents evening.

He was amazed at how receptive the students were to his talks.

While the content of his presentations differed for each audience the message remained the same.

"They’ve got awareness of what the risks are and how to protect themselves, but the content is delivered slightly different depending on the age."

He encouraged students and parents using social media to be "mindful of who can access their information".

The best way to accomplish that was to ensure their accounts were on private and to limit any content that made them appear vulnerable.

Mr Parsons was invited by the Waitaki Ara Kahui Ako group, a community of learning across Fenwick, Te Pakihi o Maru, Oamaru Intermediate Schools as well as Waitaki Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools.