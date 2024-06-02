Deputy Mayor dines with Samoan head

Waitaki District Council Deputy Mayor Hana Halalele was part of a group of Samoan guests who have contributed to New Zealand in a variety of fields, at the state dinner on May 14 at Government House in Wellington. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Government House dinner to honour Samoa’s head of state was an opportunity for leading Samoan New Zealanders to share aspirations for Pasifika people and forge new bonds.

Waitaki District Council Deputy Mayor Hana Halalele attended the dinner hosted by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro for Samoa’s head of state, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II and his wife, Masiofo Faamausili Leinafo.

Cr Halalele, also Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group’s general manager, was "humbled and privileged" to be part of the event, which was her first state dinner but second time to Government House, after she received her Queen’s Service Medal for services to Pasifika health in May last year.

"Often when I attend events or I’m invited to attend things up north, I go with the intention of waving the Waitaki flag, as high and as proudly as I can," she said.

"I go there and I often am the only South Island person there, so then I know there are a couple of flags that I need to help cover.

"It was a great opportunity to meet and get to know all the guests that were there.

"I had a nice chat with the Governor General — she’s lovely — and her husband."

In a speech Dame Cindy Kiro praised the significant contributions of over 180,000 New Zealanders of Samoan heritage and emphasised the mutual benefits of the ties between New Zealand and Samoa.

The dinner was an intimate gathering of about 20 guests, many of whom Cr Halalele was familiar with.

Guests included former Minister for Pacific Peoples and associate Minister for Education and Health and Ministry for Culture, Hon Apito William Sio , Ministry for Culture & Heritage chief executive officer Leauanae Laulu Mac, Otago University Faumuina Professor Fa’afetai Sopoaga and Ministry of Pacific People’s deputy secretary of data and insights, Dr Corina Grey.

Cr Halalele said the dinner was a "really good opportunity" to " give visibility" to some of the issues in Samoa and how New Zealand can help support those regions in mutual collaboration, with many discussions around labour shortages, up-skilling migrant workers and healthcare.

"I’m really interested in supporting the workforce development, opportunities and pathways.

"Our Pacific people are brought over to fill the labour shortage and low skill, employment. But I’m really interested in helping to grow their skill set in other areas, you know that are in demand, in New Zealand, and what opportunities there are," she said.

Cr Halalele said she was interested to learn more about how to support the growth and development of the healthcare workforce and any "potential clinical placements" for Pasifika people.

Cr Halalele sat opposite to Masiofo Faamausili Leinafo at the dinner and said they had a mutual bond, as she had also worked in a council capacity as a planner at Auckland City Council.

The conversation sparked further ideas for Cr Halalele’s vision for upskilling and employment opportunities for Pasifika.

"It was a lovely opportunity to get to know them and just share some of the aspirations that we have for Pacific and our wider community down here in Waitaki and then also different ways that we could explore around how to help the government of Samoa and the people over there.

"She talked about her role as a planner. I said the country is short of planners, is there something we could do in terms of cadetships and internships?

"She was keen to keep in touch ... it was a wonderful evening to be a part of."