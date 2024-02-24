Digging their work

PHOTO: WYATT RYDER

Workers rehabilitate the road in Eden St on Wednesday.

The work is expected to be completed before Easter.

A Waitaki District Council spokesman said a recently discovered layer of clay meant the surface of the street could potentially slip.

Clay under roading could lead to layers above it slipping, "like a thick layer of butter in a sandwich".

Old road seal had also been found under a section of Stoke St and that would also have to be removed.

"The plan is to excavate until they reach a stable surface and then build up from there."