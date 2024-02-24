Digging their work

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Workers rehabilitate the road in Eden St on Wednesday.
The work is expected to be completed before Easter.
A Waitaki District Council spokesman said a recently discovered layer of clay meant the surface of the street could potentially slip.
Clay under roading could lead to layers above it slipping, "like a thick layer of butter in a sandwich".
Old road seal had also been found under a section of Stoke St and that would also have to be removed.
"The plan is to excavate until they reach a stable surface and then build up from there."