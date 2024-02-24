Saturday, 24 February 2024

Digging their work

    By Wyatt Ryder
    PHOTO: WYATT RYDER
    PHOTO: WYATT RYDER
    Workers rehabilitate the road in Eden St on Wednesday.

    The work is expected to be completed before Easter.

    A Waitaki District Council spokesman said a recently discovered layer of clay meant the surface of the street could potentially slip.

    Clay under roading could lead to layers above it slipping, "like a thick layer of butter in a sandwich".

    Old road seal had also been found under a section of Stoke St and that would also have to be removed.

    "The plan is to excavate until they reach a stable surface and then build up from there."

