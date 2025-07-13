Swimming 182km for the coastguard

Waitaki Seals (from left) Anjelica Matapo, Joy Hay, Judith Stanley, David Quinn and Margo Marshall swam a combined 182km as part of The Big Swim during June. Absent: Lois Slattery. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

A group of Waitaki residents hit the pool for a good cause last month.

The Big Swim is a nationwide fundraiser for the Royal New Zealand Coastguard where individuals or teams set themselves a target of how far they can swim throughout June, while the public sponsors them.

The Waitaki Seals team, consisting of Anjelica Matapo, Joy Hay, Judith Stanley, David Quinn, Margo Marshall and Lois Slattery, raised $6811 during the month.

It was the fourth-largest amount raised by a single team in the entire country.

Collectively, the six swam more than 180km.

Waitaki Aquatic Centre was a "partner pool" meaning it allowed those taking part to swim for free.

More than 2500 swimmers across the country took part to raise nearly $650,000 for the coastguard.

There were a handful of others from the Waitaki district who took part in their own teams.