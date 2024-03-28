Farm worker killed in Duntroon crash named

A police vehicle near the scene of the crash. Photo: Jules Chin

The man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Duntroon was a worker at a nearby dairy farm.

He was Surendra Sarbhariya, 33, of Nepal.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Shines Rd, near the intersection of Smillies Rd, Island Cliff at 9.30am last Friday.

Oamaru police said the vehicle was discovered upturned and the man was found dead at the scene.

The 33-year-old Nepalese man was a dairy farm worker and had been working on a property near where the crash occurred, Sergeant Blair Collett said.

His family in Nepal have been advised, he said.



