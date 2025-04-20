Fire Brigade Chief stepping down

Outgoing Omarama Chief Fire Officer Greg Harper and his wife, Adrienne, at his gold star award in 2022. PHOTO: DONALD LAMONT

The leadership of Omarama Volunteer Fire Brigade is changing.

Chief Fire Officer Greg Harper will step down next month.

He said that after six years at the helm, the time was right to step back.

"I’m 68 years old and I think the time is right for me to step back into a lesser role and let the young minds carry on.

"I’ve got no second thoughts about it, which means I think I made the right decision," Mr Harper said

Jack Zorab has been appointed as his successor.

CFO Harper said Mr Zorab was "well and truly ready" to lead the brigade.

Meanwhile, the outgoing fire chief will remain with the brigade as a senior firefighter.

"I’ll be there for a wee while to help them out and just be part of the team.

"I’m looking forward to the next part of the journey."

CFO Harper began as a volunteer firefighter in Temuka where he spent three years.

He then stepped away from firefighting while he raised a family but later rejoined in Oamaru.

He spent 17 years with the Oamaru brigade before moving to Omarama.

CFO Harper was awarded his gold star for 25 years of service in 2022.

He also became the Otago Southland Provincial Fire Brigade Association president last year.

CFO Harper said he had loved his involvement in the United Fire Brigade Association firefighter challenges for the past 15 years.

"To me it’s a highlight. I’ve made friends from one end of the country to the other.

"It’s been a part of the I really enjoy along with being part of a very good team in Omarama."