Fire restrictions in places

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Areas in upper Waitaki and Central Otago entered a restricted fire season yesterday with the rest of the Waitaki district expected to follow.

The restrictions mean outdoor fires now require permits before being lit.

Some types of fires such as barbecues, outdoor heaters and cultural fires do not require a permit, even during the restricted fire season.

The Upper Waitaki Zone covers the area west of Otiake and includes Kurow, Otematata, Omarama, the Lindis Pass and Lake Ohau.

Recent weather conditions increased the wildfire risk, causing the restriction, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Waitaki group manager Mike Harrison said.

"We are expecting some real high fire-danger conditions later this week, some high temperatures and high winds. So, we look at the forecasting as well to make sure that we’ve got the right fire season in place."

Mr Harrison expected the Lower Waitaki zone to also go into a restricted season later in summer.

It was important for people to remain vigilant when lighting outdoor fires, even if the conditions appeared safe.

"We’ve had a lot of rain through October and through November as well, so the conditions do look green but we are starting to get a lot more vegetation fires."

He also encouraged those who have had fires in the open season to double-check they had been fully extinguished.

The restricted fire season comes in the wake of a vegetation fire in Waihao Downs last Thursday.