Fluoride in water irks protesters

More than 150 people marched through the streets of Oamaru yesterday, protesting the government’s directive to fluoridate the town’s water supply.

The group made their way to the steps of the council building where organisers Sheryl Black and Caelen Huntress gave speeches.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher came out to hear their concerns and to speak to the crowd as well.

Crs Rebecca Ryan and Jim Thomson were also there.

This was an important issue for everyone in the district, Mrs Black said.

"Our health is at stake, our children's health is at stake.

"The Bill of Rights needs to mean something. The right to refuse medical treatment needs to mean something."

She said new studies that have come out since the directive "change everything".

Anti-fluoride protest co-organiser Caelen Huntress (right) speaks to the crowd while Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher watches. Photos: Gregor Richardson

"The robust scientific evidence showing that fluoride harms our health is really stacking up," she claimed.

Mrs Black questioned the safety of fluoride and the negative effects it could have on children.

She posed the idea of fluoride-free taps being provided or the installation of a free public tap that filters out fluoride so people can still choose to avoid fluoride if they wished.

"Several other councils have done it. I am sure we can make that happen."

Ultimately, it boiled down to a matter of personal choice, she said.

In her speech, she challenged Mr Kircher to "stand up for the Waitaki community".

Mr Kircher explained the process that council had undertaken.

"We’ve asked for an extension. We’ve asked that they make this a local democracy issue. They have refused that," Mr Kircher said.

More than 150 protesters took their concerns through the streets of Oamaru.

He said the council had done its best to represent the district but would not incur fines or risk the removal of councillors.

"We’re facing the risk of, if we don’t comply, a $200,000 fine and $10,000 a day for ongoing non-compliance.

"That is not something that most ratepayers want."

Mr Kircher encouraged the protesters to write letters to the government.

To finish the protest, Val Popplewell, who has been fighting against fluoride in the water for 68 years, also took the opportunity to speak.

Their fight against fluoride in the water did not stop with the protest, Mrs Black said.

The group hoped to hold a public education evening with science-based information and a speaker from the medical field.

