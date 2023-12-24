Fuel tanker catches fire near Kurow

Crews were called out in the Kurow area this morning after part of a bulk fuel tanker caught on fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze, on State Highway 82 across the river from Kurow, shortly before 10am.

A crew arrived to find a well-involved blaze in the rear axle and wheel assembly of the truck's trailer.

Owing to the contents of the tanker, additional crews were called and the road was blocked to traffic.

The fire has been contained, and at no stage was there any threat to to tanker's contents, or to people or property, the spokesman said.

The owner of the truck was organising recovery of the vehicle, he said.