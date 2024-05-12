Glenavy referee plays part in rugby history

The officiating crew for the Highlanders-Moana Pasifika match in Tonga last weekend is (from left) assistant referee Jackson Henshaw, TMO Glen Newman, sideline manager Rebecca Stanaway, assistant referee Stu Curran and referee Ben O’Keeffe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Glenavy rugby referee Jackson Henshaw was a part of history last weekend.

He was one of the assistant referees for the clash between the Highlanders and Moana Pasifika, the first Super Rugby match in Tonga.

Having been involved in a match in Fiji last year, this was his first time in Tonga and he loved the experience.

"In the lead-up to it, going and meeting the King of Tonga as well, so that was quite special."

It was a short trip, as they flew home on the same day, as the game.

In Super Rugby, referees and assistant referees are sorted into "pods" and travel around with each other.

It was the "luck of the draw" that his pod was selected for the Tonga match, he said.

One of the biggest talking points of the match was the condition of the pitch following a day of heavy rain.

"It was not like walking on to Eden Park, that’s for sure.

"You’ve just got to embrace that because that’s Tonga. That’s how they roll and you can’t pray on good weather all the time."

Henshaw and his pod will be back in action tomorrow night in Sydney for the Waratahs-Brumbies match.