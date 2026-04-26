Gravel riders brave elements

Wānaka rider Jeremy Presbury leads the pack on his way to winning the Matakanui Express men’s championship class as part of the Gravel In Paradise series. PHOTO: DAVID SUTTON & SONJA TEAGUE

The race for the 2026 Gravel In Paradise series titles is heating up.

The third event of the series was held last weekend and it was a new addition to the calendar.

The Matakanui Express in Omakau attracted 100 riders despite the less than ideal conditions, Cycling Otago race convener and gravel series director Grant Campbell said.

"It was a bit of a brutal morning but the afternoon cleared up.

"It was freezing, to be honest.

"It was drizzling at the start, the gravel was very heavy and the snow was sort of 100m above us."

The event was still a success, he said.

"All in all, I think everybody thought it was a really, really good event.

"Apart from [riders] coming in all covered in grits and gravel [it was] all good.

"It’s a super circuit, it’s a super cool place to race. We were just a little bit unlucky it was a really damp, cold day.

"It’s definitely a firm favourite to come back next year."

Reigning series champion Jeremy Presbury was the men’s championship class winner while Rachel Thow carried on her fine form, winning the women’s championship class.

It was her second race win of the series, having won the Puketapu Gravel ’n’ Tar in Palmerston.

Thow extends her lead atop the series standings while Joshua Haggerty — who finished second at the Matakanui Express — leads the men’s series.

There will be a new men’s series winner this year as Presbury has only competed in two races and will not take part in the final race of the series next month.

Riders have to compete in at least three races to qualify for the overall series title.

Campbell was excited to see how the series shakes out.

"Going into the last round, which is the White Rocks [in Oamaru], there will still be quite a few results that will be reliant on what the last round looks like because you’re able to take your best three out of the four events.

"Some people at this stage have probably only ridden two rounds and will turn up at the White Rocks and still have a decent crack at getting up to the podium."

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz