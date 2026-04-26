Mazda CX3 looks good and drives even better

This Mazda CX3 makeover includes a new grille and tail lamp designs, plus smarter-looking alloy wheels. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Launched in 2015, Mazda’s CX3 continues to defy its advancing years and remains a popular choice with compact urban SUV buyers, with its smart styling and excellent ride and handling.

That fact is a reflection of Mazda’s strong focus on quality during the car’s design and development. Apart from some minor mid model-life fettering, the vehicle is largely unchanged since it arrived here 11 years ago. It’s been such a complete package, major upgrading work wasn’t necessary.

This makeover includes a new grille and tail lamp designs, plus smarter-looking alloy wheels. Mazda has also given the CX3 the "silent" treatment to reduce noise and vibration.

Prices start at $33,210 for the GLX, and the mid-range GSX being reviewed here retails for $38,990. Occupying the top rung is the $42,190 flagship SP20 with enhanced styling and more standard equipment.

Under the hood is a 110kW 2.0 litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine with 195Nm of maximum torque chiming in at 2800rpm. Teamed to a six-speed automatic, this powertrain is used in all three CX3 models here. It’s a well-proven power train used over the years in a variety of Mazda models, but hardly cutting-edge engine technology, with no turbos or any form of electrification helping performance.

A sweet-shifting six-speed automatic has about the right number of ratios for this type of vehicle. The transmission does a fine job, on short or long distances. It gets the gear-changing business done efficiently and without fuss.

The ergonomically set out, centre-focused driver’s space is designed to make it easy for the driver to focus on the road, with all key driving-related controls positioned in easy reach. The cabin is smart. Attention to detail is impressive and quality material in high-use touch areas creates a more upmarket look and feel.

However one of the biggest disappointments is the overly snug cabin compartment with limited rear-seat passenger space, especial for tall people. Neither is there an abundance of cargo-hauling capacity in the rear hatch. You can, with careful planning and bit of brute strength, pack in extra items such as smaller-sized soft luggage bags.

Some compensation for the lack of space is an appealing suite of technology with Mazda’s Human Machine Interface (HMI) housing the MZD Connect system. This comprises a 7-inch touchscreen and rotary commander control to take care of everything from navigation and communication to social media (via your smartphone’s data).

Like most new Mazda passenger vehicles these days, this one offers excellent road holding and communicative steering, allowing the driver to position the vehicle exactly where they want it. This stays in play whether you are driving on sealed or gravelled roads. It’s a shame Mazda no longer offer an AWD an option on the CX3, as it would have been ideal for combating our changeable roads and weather.

The suspension is now tuned for a more cosseted ride with greater bump-absorbing qualities. It’s more adept at mopping up substandard road surfaces and suspension noise.

Now 10 years into its model life cycle, the CX3 is still worthy of place in the leading pack of our small urban SUV market. It looks good, drives even better, and is well made. These qualities keep buyers coming back for more, even with the plethora of newer and fresher-faced alternatives on offer.

Mazda CX3

Rating out of 10:

Performance 7

Handling 7

Build quality 7

Comfort 7

Passenger and load space 4

Fuel economy On-road test average consumption 6.9L/100km

Value for money 7

Safety Ancap crash rating 5-star

Warranty Five years unlimited km

Price $38,990

Overall points out of 10: 7