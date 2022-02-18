Gull has six surgeries after arrow strike

o-birdshotupdate.jpg Red-billed gull, Oliver, is making good progress at the Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin, after he was found badly wounded in Oamaru last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/WILDLIFE HOSPITAL

After six visits to the operating room, a red-billed gull is on the mend, recovering from being shot by an arrow. He was found in Oamaru last month.

The gull, nicknamed Oliver after the main character from the series Arrow, has been in the care of the team at Dunedin’s Wildlife Hospital after he was found by an Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony staff member on January 28.

Oliver had been shot by a crossbow bolt arrow, entering at the left scapula and exiting at his hip, causing muscle and tissue damage in his tract — a significant injury for a small bird. The wound missed Oliver’s vital organs, did not cause any fractures, and he was still able to fly.

However, Wildlife Hospital director Lisa Argilla said the injury caused muscle and skin necrosis, making for a slow process of removing the dead tissue without causing damage. Every time Oliver was reassessed, more muscle and tissue had died.

"At the sixth surgery everything had finally settled and healed nicely," Dr Argilla said.

Oliver was recovering at the hospital’s pool and had entered his rehabilitation phase, in which his feathers would be cleaned up and he would build his "flight strength".

Dr Argilla said firing a crossbow at Oliver was cruel and completely unnecessary.

"Angry, disgusted and disappointed in humans are words that come to mind ... he has another chance."

Department of Conservation (Doc) Oamaru ranger Tom Waterhouse said hospital staff believed Oliver may have been carrying the arrow for up to a week before he was found. While red-billed gulls may seem common, their numbers are actually decreasing and they are protected under the Wildlife Act.

Doc reported the incident to police. Nobody had come forward but Mr Waterhouse urged people to contact Doc if they had any information.

Oliver will be released in Oamaru when fully recovered.