Community input sought over water

The Waitaki District Council headquarters in Oamaru's Thames St. Photo: ODT files

Waitaki District Council will consult the community on becoming part of a four-way "coalition of the willing" behind a multi-district water services entity.

Following last week’s extraordinary council meeting, Waitaki residents will now get the chance to tell the council which of four possible water service models they prefer.

The approved consultation document outlines four options for managing Waitaki’s water services.

Option 1: The Southern Water group — a joint Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) with Clutha, Central Otago and Gore districts (the preferred option).

Option 2: A standalone Waitaki CCO.

Option 3: An in-house business unit.

Option 4: The South Canterbury group — a joint CCO with Mackenzie, Timaru and Waimate districts.

Councillors agreed a motion put forward by Cr Tim Blackler that consultation documentation include a ranking system to rank those options in order of individual preference.

The ability of option 4 to be viable was questioned in the meeting, after Waimate District Council confirmed its preferred option was to establish an in-house service.

District Mayor Gary Kircher agreed.

"I think this reflects the complexity of the discussions we’ve been having all the way through. Certainly, my experience has been some parties haven’t been as engaged or willing to engage as others.

"There’s only so many times you can ask someone to dance with you and so many rejections you get before you think that maybe there’s not a dance there for you at all. I have had good discussions with Mackenzie and Timaru and you know, they are showing more of a willingness than Waimate has, which is commendable.

"Equally, the southern group has been very open right through ... They have been literally the coalition of the willing."

No matter what option is chosen, water will no longer be part of rates bills. Instead, it will be billed to residents, similar to power bills. All options are more expensive than the existing charges included in rates bills.

Mr Kircher said he was confident the council’s preferred option was the best for ratepayers.

"I keep reiterating that with our community, this is the decision we are making with the best interests of our community at heart.

"We are not giving away our water.

"We’re not packing that, all the pipes, in a box and shipping them off to some unknown buyer.

"We’re not putting them on TradeMe.

"This is very simply a case of trying to do the best thing for our ratepayers around how water and expenses are going to be governed. What we’re trying to do is make sure that they are going up by the least amount and that’s certainly been my goal all the way through this, to make sure that people get good water services, delivered well and at the most affordable price — which, in all fairness, it won’t be affordable for everyone ... but that’s the cost of what has to be done."

Councillors around the table and joining online were supportive of the meeting’s outcome but also expressed frustration with the complex process being imposed by the government.

The council’s longest-serving councillor, Jim Hopkins, said he supported the consultation document but with reservations.

"In this instance, we’re not actually consulting with the community. We’re consulting, in fact, with invisible examiners, people in Wellington who have the capacity to say, ‘no, no, change that, we don’t like that’."

Cr John McCone urged people to get involved in the consultation process.

"This is very important. On the legislation side, it will be determined partly by the submission put in [to the government]. So, don’t sit on your hands."

Cr Jim Thomson summed up the magnitude of what the council was consulting on.

"It’s not the water that comes out of the tap that we drink or we wash with, it’s also the cost involved as to where that water goes once we’ve used it or processed it. The issue is actually bigger than Ben-Hur."

The council must submit a water services delivery plan to the Department of Internal Affairs by September 3.

Public consultation meetings will be held in Otematata, Palmerston and Oamaru. There will also be a Waitaki-specific Facebook Live session and updates across print, radio and social media.

The consultation runs to June 6.

A joint statement from Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley, who chairs Southern Water Done Well, Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher, Gore District Mayor Ben Bell and Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said they were committed to working together to deliver a solution that met evolving community expectations and Local Water Done Well’s new economic, environmental and quality standards.

"We know that prudent and efficient investment and affordability are key concerns for our communities.

"However, the new rules and regulations under Local Water Done Well legislation will increase the costs of water services delivery in the future, no matter which model we choose.

"One thing that has stood out is that the more people who share the cost of water services, the more affordable they become for everyone.

"This issue [the future of water services delivery] is bigger than any one council."

Local Government Minister Simon Watts told the Oamaru Mail he was pleased with the progress to date, more than half of the councils having gone out for consultation.

"I’m encouraged that a majority of councils that have gone out for consultation to date have identified a multi-council CCO as their preferred option. This demonstrates their understanding of how this model can support financially sustainable and affordable water services for their communities."

As of May 12, 60 councils have commenced consultation on their water services delivery plans.

Of those councils:

40 have indicated a preference for a multi-council CCO.

20 have indicated a preference for a single-council model — either enhanced status quo [in-house] or a single council CCO.

And just like Network Waitaki, the water company wouldn’t be out to make a profit, it would exist solely to provide a reliable service to the people it serves at the most affordable price possible.

Both organisations also have large infrastructure responsibilities.

Network Waitaki has invested in ensuring our district has a modern and resilient electricity network.

But it has its own challenges coming, requiring even more investment.

Likewise, the new water company will need to invest in renewing and upgrading the infrastructure that treats and delivers our water and manages our wastewater and stormwater.

This is not optional.

Tightening water regulations mean we need to lift performance, and that takes investment.

There are some myths floating around that need dispelling.

For example, some people worry that Waitaki ratepayers might end up subsidising water upgrades in other districts.

That won’t be the case.

The CCO will be structured so each council pays for the water services in their own district, charges will be separate and fair.

There’s also concern that having a regional company will mean delays when something goes wrong.

But like any good utility company, the new provider will have teams based around the region to make sure they can respond quickly and meet strict performance targets.

There will be more accountability for service levels than we have now.

Finally, while we might feel like water services are “more local” when they’re inside the council, the reality is that central government regulation is increasing and the degree of local control is already starting to shift.

Setting up a dedicated, locally owned company allows us to stay ahead of the changes and ensure we keep control where it matters most, in our communities.

So here’s the question I will leave you with, most people would agree that Network Waitaki is doing a good job of managing our electricity network.

If that model works for power, why wouldn’t it work for water?

Please take the time to submit as part of our consultation.

Information can be found on the council’s website www.letstalk.waitaki.govt.nz/swdw or in our libraries.